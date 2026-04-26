Overheard In Bhopal: Madam’s Message, Leave Season, Officer Depressed, Extra Burden & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Madam’s message

The BJP has launched a stir across the country after the defeat of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha, and since the party rules the state, the government is involved in it. In this situation, a message from a secretary-rank woman IAS officer has set off discussions and garnered accolades from many of her colleagues.

Madam has suggested the collectors keep away from the political event for which the ruling party will make arrangements, so using government machinery would not be necessary. The purpose of the message was to advise the collectors against being overenthusiastic about the stir because the ruling party launched it. Madam, who heads an important department, is also in charge of another department concerned with the administrative officers. The reason for the message has also come to light. The movement has a connection with her departments. So, the officers from various districts sent her posts, seeking her guidance. But she has made everything clear through the message.

Leave season

The additional chief secretary (ACS)-rank officers are taking leave, though, at present, it is neither a festival season nor the year-end. Several ACS-rank officers are on leave. One of them is on leave because of a tragedy in the family. The tragedy is the reason for the leave. But he is on vacation for a long time because of his illness.

It is also being said about an officer that he is on leave due to family reasons.After two other officers also went on leave for personal reasons, the government allotted their duties to their counterparts. As they are working on behalf of other officers they are taking decisions with caution. Consequently, several important works in the department have stopped. An interesting incident recently happened. A minister called up three senior officers to discuss some important issues, but when told that all were on leave, the minister held his head in disbelief.

Officer depressed

The transfer list has disappointed a promoted IAS officer. He expected that the government would send him to a district collector. The officer posted outside the state capital came to Bhopal for some government work the next day after the list was out. He met many senior officers in the CM’s secretariat and said he was depressed for not getting the post of collector.

The government elevated him to the position of IAS officer with some difficulties because of a case against him, but since there was no inquiry against him, he got the promotion. He has been trying to become a collector since his promotion to the IAS rank. His failure to become a collector has disappointed him, but there are reports that he again got assurance about his posting as collector.

Longing for posting

A secretary-rank officer is waiting for his posting. The officer got a promotion in the same department where the government had posted him as additional secretary. After his promotion to the rank of secretary, he expected his transfer to any department. Three months have passed since he got the promotion, but the government did not transfer him. In the meantime, the transfer list was out, but it did not consist of his name.

There are reports that Sahib has approached the higher-ups for his transfer, and the government may shift him to any department as HoD or as commissioner of any division in the coming days. Sahib held important positions for a long time, though he occasionally suffered some setbacks. Yet the government always transfers him to important places. But a senior officer who does not like the secretary-rank officer’s functioning comes in the way of his posting.

Extra burden

An officer of a department is in trouble because of two of his counterparts and their family members. Together, these officers have put 70 employees on duty. The employees have come from different places, and the purpose is to pay salary to all of them. The officials of the department are dealing with the problem.

But the real issue is the family members of two Sahibs. They remove a few employees every month and issue an order to send someone else in their place for home duty. A staffer of the department where Sahib is working remains busy keeping the accounts of those who are doing duty at the residences of the two officers. The officials of the department are praying for the transfer of the two officers to get relief from the additional burden and lead their own lives. Both Sahibs create so much terror in the department that nobody speaks against them.

Golmaal Hai

A major issue in a department has stirred up discussions in the corridors of power. A minister played a role in the case. A few people who have smartly handled the issue may get some benefits in the coming days. The minister’s PA and an IPS officer together hatched the conspiracy and partially carried out their plan. But there is some officers who does not want the duo to carry out their plans.

The officers is trying to foil the plan, who do not want to restart a controversial work, which was stopped with difficulties. During the posting of an officer in the department, there were efforts to restart the disputed work. But at that time, it was not possible to resume the work. The PA of the minister and the newly posted IPS officer cut out a plan in such a way that they might get benefits and that no one could point the finger at them.