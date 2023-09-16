Relief Amount Will Be Given After Conducting A Survey For Crop Damage - CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there is adequate rainfall in the entire state. The lack of rain is about to end. I bow to Lord Mahakal for this. Also one has to be cautious of excessive rainfall. There has been some damage to crops. An assessment and survey should be conducted. Relief amount will be given to the farmers under RBC 6-4.

Chouhan addressed the Collectors-Commissioners of the state through VC from the auditorium of the Chief Minister's Office. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Vinod Kumar, Additional Panchayat and Rural development department Malay Srivastava and other senior officers were present. Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Sheo shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary Chief Secretary Food civil supplies and consumer protection Umakant Umrao and Collectors-Commissioners of the districts participated virtually.

Registration will be done for Ladli Behna Awas Yojna

Under the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojna, houses will be sanctioned to the Ladli sisters who were not eligible under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. For this, Ladli Behna will be registered. Forms related to the scheme will be made available to Gram Panchayats by the Janpad Panchayats. The documents will have to be self-verified and submitted. This scheme will be launched on September 17 from Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium.

Statue of Oneness is an Amazing Project

Chief Minister Chouhan said that amazing work is being done on the land of Madhya Pradesh. The statue of oneness of Adi Guru Shankaracharya will be unveiled in Omkareshwar. Adi Guru Shankaracharya worked to connect India culturally. The Statue of oneness is a wonderful project which will save the world from all conflicts. Only Adveta Vedanta will give the message of peace, not war, love, not hatred. A grand programme will be held in Omkareshwar on 18th September. The programme will be shown live from 10.30 am. Arrangements should be made to show live programme in every major temple. Saints of all sects and Akharas are coming to Omkareshwar to participate in this programme.

Ladli Behna will get LPG cylinder for Rs 450

Chouhan said that chariots of promoting the achievements of public welfare schemes are going on in the state. People should be informed about achievements by co-ordinating with public representatives. Ladli Behna Will get LPG cylinder for Rs 450. Sisters of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Chief Minister Ladli Behna will get its benefit. Registration for the cylinder refilling scheme is being done on the portal. Like the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana, centers should be made to carry out the registration work of this scheme also. Its list will be updated on September 25. Registration will be done online and offline if needed. The sisters will be refunded the difference amount of cylinder refilling.