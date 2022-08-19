Rehti: Pick-up vehicle ferrying Sagwan Silli seized

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): The Rehti forest department officials nabbed a person involved in cutting and illegally transporting Sagwan Silli, a high price teakwood, from Satrana village, said police on Thursday. The accused has been sent to police custody while the vehicle used in commuting the offence has been seized by the police team.

The officials of Rehti forest department received information about several people chopping off the teakwood and loading it in a pick-up vehicle to transport it outside the forest area illegally on Thursday. When the pick-up vehicle carrying the teakwood logs passed through the spot, it was stopped by the forest department team for checking.

To the surprise of forest department personnel, 27 teak wood logs worth Rs 34,000 were found inside the vehicle. The forest staff nabbed the accused identified as Harish and informed the Police.

The Police, upon reaching the spot, learnt about the entire incident and took Harish into custody. They have also seized the pick-up vehicle driven by the accused.