Registration of boats & sailors mandatory in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Registration of boats and sailors has been made mandatory in state capital. Collector Tarun Pithode instructed for regular safety and capacity audit of boats by MANIT and RGPV engineers. Instruction has also been given for maintaining database of sailors.
He was addressing a meeting with Disaster management officials regarding registration of boats and sailors.
He instructed officials to provide Identity Cards (ID) after their registration and ID number be mentioned on their boats in bold letters.
Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials informed the meeting that 500 boats have been registered.
Collector further instructed police and BMC officials to have monitoring on sensitive places like Sheetaldas Ki Bagia through CCTV cameras. Instruction has been given for sailors to display sign boards regarding safety standards for common man. Instruction has also been given for deployment of home guards. Officials should ensure that with common man, sailors should also use life saving jackets.
During Ganesh idol immersion, boat tragedy had claimed 11 lives in Khatlapura (Lower Lake). Since then, district administration is consistently tightening the system to check the tragedy. During Khatlapura boat tragedy, many loopholes were raised on part of administration. From time to time, issue of streamlining the boats and sailors have been raised in state capital whenever, any tragedy or incidence occurs.
MP Tourism Department already laid down the guidelines regarding safety measures for its boating and sailors at Boat Club but problems remain with specially, private boats and sailors. MPT provide life jackets to sailors and visitors but private sailors neither comply nor follow safety measures of MPT.
