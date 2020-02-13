Registration of boats & sailors mandatory in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Registration of boats and sailors has been made mandatory in state capital. Collector Tarun Pithode instructed for regular safety and capacity audit of boats by MANIT and RGPV engineers. Instruction has also been given for maintaining database of sailors.

He was addressing a meeting with Disaster management officials regarding registration of boats and sailors.

He instructed officials to provide Identity Cards (ID) after their registration and ID number be mentioned on their boats in bold letters.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials informed the meeting that 500 boats have been registered.