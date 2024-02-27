Regional Industry Conclave From March 1: RIC To See Launch Of 57 Units Worth ₹10,088.95 r In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): First-ever Regional Industry Conclave (RIC), to be held in Ujjain on March 1& 2 will witness investment of Rs 10,088.95 crore in state. It includes bhoomi-poojan and dedication of 57 industrial units across the state. Apart from it, 35 industrial groups and individuals have proposed to invest Rs 74,711.89 crore in the state.

Initially, the RIC was to focus on Malwa region in general and Ujjain division in particular. However, as per Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s directives, concerns of all divisions of the state have been taken into account. Accordingly, bhoomi-poojan of 37 units with investment of Rs 8,257 crore and dedication of 20 industrial units with investment of Rs 1,831 crore would be held during the RIC.

“Efforts are on to perform one to two bhoomi-poojans and dedication of industrial units in every division of state, including Hoshangabad, Gwalior, Dhar and Rewa. Around 25% of bhoomi-poojans and dedications of 57 units would be in Ujjain,” Madhya Pradesh Industrial

Development Corporation (MPIDC) commissioner Chandra Mauli Shukla told Free Press on Monday. This will generate 16,811 jobs across the state, he added.

Likewise, 35 industrial groups and individuals have confirmed investment of Rs 74,111.89 crore across the state. After organising Global Investors’ Summit (GIS-23) in Indore, as many as 723 industrial groups and individuals had evinced interest in investing Rs 99,880.56 crore across the state thus creating around 4,78,957 jobs. “We have received online requests to allot land to 120 units which will bring additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore,” Shukla said.

Around 831 industrialists and investors from 487 industrial units have confirmed participation in the event. This included 125 prominent people of the country. Around 3,200 people have registered for business-to-business (buyer-seller) meet. Apart from them, three foreign diplomats and 30 foreign trade delegates would also take part in the REC.

Representatives of Tata Group, Adani Group, JK Cement, Reliance Group, Birla Group, Volvo Eicher Group, Caparo Group, etc, would be the main participants. They have promised to invest Rs 1 lakh crore across the state, as disclosed by MPIDC’s regional director Rajesh Rathore.