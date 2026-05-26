Record Of Every Student To Be Digitally Monitored: State's First E-Data Centre In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The record of every student in the state will now be digitally monitored by the school education department. The state's first e-data centre has been set up in Bhopal under Vidya Kendra of State Education Centre.

Records of nearly 1.30 crore students will be maintained through the system. School vacations will end on June 15 and classes will resume from June 16. Monitoring through the e-data centre will begin after schools reopen.

If a student does not take admission to the next class, the information will immediately reach authorities through the system. The department is preparing details ranging from registration to results through the digital database.

Officials said the identification system would also help students to receive benefits under central and state government schemes including books, uniforms and scholarships.

Students will receive a digital identity as soon as they are enrolled in school.

The identity will be linked to Samagra ID. All schools have been instructed to update admission records online, failing which enrolment will not be considered complete.