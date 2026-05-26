Son-In-Law Trying To Extort ₹1 Crore From Me: Woman Tells SCW In Bhopal District | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A local woman resident told Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Women on Monday that her son-in-law, who is a lawyer, was trying to extort Rs 1 crore from her. She said her daughter and her daughter-in-law were also being forced to become a part of the conspiracy.

The complainant woman told the bench that she is not being allowed to meet her married daughter by her son-in-law, who is demanding Rs 1 crore from her. The commission recorded the statements of both the parties in the case.

Hers was one of the 40 cases taken up by the State Women’s Commission in its first hearing after a gap of seven years on Monday. The cases heard by a two-member bench, mainly pertained to domestic violence, marital disputes and harassment of women.

In another case, the bench was told that a woman, who had lodged a case of domestic violence, has been adequately compensated by the complainant but she is demanding more money. The woman has been paid the decided sum of money and a plot of land has been registered in the name of her daughter. But she is still pressurising her in-laws to pay her more money for maintenance.

In this case, too, the bench heard both the sides and reserved the matter for further action.

The bench, comprising chairperson Rekha Yadav and member Sadhna Sthapak heard cases from Bhopal district. Depositions by the complainants and the defendants were recorded and appropriate directives were issued. The hearing will continue on Tuesday for which 42 cases have been listed.

The Women’s Commission was functioning without a chairperson and members since 2019 after the expiry of the term of the then chairperson Lata Wankhede. The state government appointed Rekha Yadav and Sadhna Sthapak to the Commission earlier this month. They took up their new assignments on May 5.