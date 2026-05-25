18-Year-Old Student Drowns At Water Park During Birthday Celebration In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old student died after drowning in a swimming pool during a birthday celebration in Parwalia on Sunday evening. Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

According to Parwalia police station incharge Harishankar Verma, the deceased Asmit Raikwar, a resident of the DIG Bungalow area, was a Class 12 student. Police said Asmit had gone to a water park in Mubarakpur with eight to 10 friends to celebrate the birthday of his friend Alok Tiwari.

During the celebration, all the youths were swimming in the pool when chaos reportedly broke out due to overcrowding in a limited space.

After some time, Asmit was found unconscious in the water. His friends immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police officials said there were no CCTV cameras installed at the spot where the incident occurred, due to which no footage of the incident could be obtained.

The deceased's friends and water park staff members are being questioned to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.