SUV Gutted After EV Scooter Catches Fire In Bhopal Building Basement; Locals Rush To Douse Flames-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a car parked in the basement of a multi in Bhopal on Monday.

The incident took place in the Rachna Tower in Bhopal’s Rachna Nagar area on Monday afternoon after an electric two-wheeler allegedly caught fire while charging.

A video of the scene is circulating widely on social media, in which the car can be seen parked in the building and thick smoke coming out.

The fire was so intense, that it can be seen from outide the building. And, locals can be seen gathered around.

Watch the video below :

The incident created panic among residents living in the building as thick smoke quickly spread through the premises.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started at around 1:30 pm in an electric scooter parked in the basement.

Several other vehicles were parked nearby, including an SUV, which soon caught fire. Within minutes, the SUV was completely engulfed in flames. Locals suspect the fire may have started during charging of the electric two-wheeler.

भोपाल : मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल के रचना टावर में खड़ी एक कार में आग लग गई। जिसके बाद जोरदार धमाका हुआ। धमाके की आवाज इतनी तेज की थी कि रहवासियों में हड़कंप मच गया। आपको बता दे कि रचना टावर वीआईपी रेजिडेंशियन जोन है। यहां कई विधायक, सांसद और पूर्व मंत्रियों का आवास भी है।… pic.twitter.com/xVGJHoCHlH — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) May 25, 2026

As smoke filled the building, residents rushed out of their homes in panic. People initially tried to control the fire on their own, but the flames spread rapidly and could not be stopped.

After receiving information, the fire brigade reached the spot and managed to bring the fire under control after some effort.

Smoke from the fire was visible from several kilometres away, drawing a large crowd to the area. No casualties have been reported so far.