Leopard Cub Rescued From Riverside Bushes In Dhar; Shifted To Van Vihar, Bhopal, For Specialised Treatment | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Forest officials rescued a female leopard cub from bushes near a riverbank in Benchkunwa village under the Umarban sub-range of the Dhamnod forest area in Dhar district on Sunday. The cub was later shifted it to Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal for specialised treatment.

According to forest officials, villagers spotted the cub in bushes near the river and immediately informed the forest department. Acting swiftly, a team from the Dhamnod forest range reached the spot and safely rescued the cub.

Under the guidance of Divisional Forest Officer Vijayanantham T R, forest staff tried to reunite the cub with its mother by keeping it near the location overnight under close monitoring. However, the mother leopard did not return despite repeated efforts.

Forest officials later brought the cub to the Dhamnod forest range office, where veterinary doctors conducted a medical examination and found the animal weak and in need of urgent specialised care.

Following medical advice, officials shifted the cub to Van Vihar National Park, where wildlife experts and veterinarians are monitoring its condition and continuing treatment under round-the-clock supervision.