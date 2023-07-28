Ratibad Suicide Case: 1 Held From Raj Into Whose Account Vishwakarma Transferred Money | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The SIT probing the suicide case of 38-year-old Bhupendra Vishwakarma and his wife has arrested a man named Mohammad Khalil from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Ratibad police said. His accomplice, however, escaped.

Police added that after interrogating Khalil, it came to light that he used to make transactions worth Rs 25 lakh to 30 lakh daily from the bank account. “It was the same account where Vishwakarma used to deposit money,” Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava told Free Press.

After receiving Vishwakarma’s money into his account, Khalil used to transfer it to the key accused and receive a 10% commission.

SHO Shrivastava and other police personnel, after interrogating Khalil at length, suspect that loan app racket, into whose dragnet Vishwakarma and his family fell, has agents and sources in Bhopal too, who are passing on information about the action carried out by the police to the key accused involved in the crime.

The police arrested Khalil on Wednesday and he was produced in the court on Thursday. The cyber forensic laboratory at the state cyber cell was given Vishwakarma’s devices for retrieving the data, as he had deleted all the data from his mobile phone and laptop before committing suicide and making his minor children consume poison. It was due to the data retrieved by the state cyber cell’s efforts, that Khalil was nabbed, said Ratibad police.