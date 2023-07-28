 Ratibad Suicide Case: 1 Held From Raj Into Whose Account Vishwakarma Transferred Money
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRatibad Suicide Case: 1 Held From Raj Into Whose Account Vishwakarma Transferred Money

Ratibad Suicide Case: 1 Held From Raj Into Whose Account Vishwakarma Transferred Money

Made transactions worth Rs 25 lakh-Rs 30 lakh daily.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Ratibad Suicide Case: 1 Held From Raj Into Whose Account Vishwakarma Transferred Money | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The SIT probing the suicide case of 38-year-old Bhupendra Vishwakarma and his wife has arrested a man named Mohammad Khalil from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Ratibad police said. His accomplice, however, escaped.

Police added that after interrogating Khalil, it came to light that he used to make transactions worth Rs 25 lakh to 30 lakh daily from the bank account. “It was the same account where Vishwakarma used to deposit money,” Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava told Free Press.

After receiving Vishwakarma’s money into his account, Khalil used to transfer it to the key accused and receive a 10% commission.

Read Also
MP: Cop Sacked For Shooting At Senior Inside Police Station In Rewa; Victim Stable
article-image

SHO Shrivastava and other police personnel, after interrogating Khalil at length, suspect that loan app racket, into whose dragnet Vishwakarma and his family fell, has agents and sources in Bhopal too, who are passing on information about the action carried out by the police to the key accused involved in the crime.

The police arrested Khalil on Wednesday and he was produced in the court on Thursday. The cyber forensic laboratory at the state cyber cell was given Vishwakarma’s devices for retrieving the data, as he had deleted all the data from his mobile phone and laptop before committing suicide and making his minor children consume poison. It was due to the data retrieved by the state cyber cell’s efforts, that Khalil was nabbed, said Ratibad police.

Read Also
Tesla Picks Indore's Himanshu Singh For Germany Job, Offers Lucrative ₹4 Crore Package
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: UCO Bank Business Rises By 16.06% In Quarter Ending June 30

Bhopal: UCO Bank Business Rises By 16.06% In Quarter Ending June 30

Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life

Bhopal: Fed Up Of Illness, Woman Ends Life

Ratibad Suicide Case: 1 Held From Raj Into Whose Account Vishwakarma Transferred Money

Ratibad Suicide Case: 1 Held From Raj Into Whose Account Vishwakarma Transferred Money

Bhopal: Man Dies Suspiciously In Aishbag, Cops Trying To Ascertain Cause Of Death

Bhopal: Man Dies Suspiciously In Aishbag, Cops Trying To Ascertain Cause Of Death

International Tiger Day Today, Tigers Living In Bhopal Jungles Raise Count In MP

International Tiger Day Today, Tigers Living In Bhopal Jungles Raise Count In MP