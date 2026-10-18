Rare White Python Triggers Panic Among Residents In Chhatarpur; Forest Team Investigates Reptile's Origin

Rare White Python Found in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh; Rescued From Radio Colony |

Foreign Species Python Found in Chhatarpur: A rare white python was spotted outside Radio Colony in Chhatarpur late Friday night, triggering panic and curiosity among residents. The large snake was safely rescued by a local snake rescuer, bringing relief to people in the area. The rescue operation took place around 11 pm after residents spotted the snake and contacted Sarpamitra Aakash Rathore. He reached the spot and carefully rescued the python, which was a challenging task given its large size and heavy body.

According to Rathore, the python's unusual white colour suggests that it could be an albino python. Unlike typical pythons, the snake had a distinct white appearance and a large, heavy body, making the rescue operation particularly challenging and requiring extra caution.

WATCH Chhatarpur white python rescue

#WATCH | Rare White Python Rescued Outside Radio Colony In Madhya Pradesh’s #Chhatarpur #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Python https://t.co/hUOZc5Hy2w — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 17, 2026

Rare Albino Python In Madhya Pradesh: Where Did It Come From?

According to DFO Rishi Mishra, the python belongs to the exotic Burmese python species and how it reached Chhatarpur is a matter of investigation. The python has been shifted to the reptile enclosure at Mukundpur Safari. Authorities are investigating when, where and how the snake arrived in Chhatarpur, and further action is being taken in the matter.

It remains unclear how the rare white python found in Chhatarpur reached the area, whether someone brought it there, or how long it had been present. These questions remain unanswered, and further investigation is needed to establish the circumstances.

The sighting of a white python in Madhya Pradesh has raised questions about the snake's origin and identification. Its species and how it reached the city are yet to be verified.