Mumbai To Indore IndiGo Flight Delayed By An Hour

IndiGo Flight Diverted to Bhopal After Three Failed Landing Attempts in Indore Amid Bad Weather | Representative Image

Mumbai To Indore IndiGo Flight Delayed: Mumbai to Indore IndiGo flight was delayed by an hour on Saturday morning, causing inconvenience to the passengers. There were nearly 190 passengers on board.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E-5181, which was travelling from Mumbai to Indore. The aircraft was scheduled to take off from the Mumbai Airport at 10:25am and arrive at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 11:50am. The flight, however was delayed by 70 minutes. It took off from Mumbai nearly 1 hour 20 minutes late at 11:45 am and landed at nearly 1pm.

Reports suggest that the bad weather caused the dealy, though it is yet to be confirmed.