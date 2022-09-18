Rape by School bus driver; notice to parents of other kids to record their statements 

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing kindergarten child rape case of Billabong School, has issued notices to parents whose children go to school by bus, to record their statements, said the officials on Saturday.

On September 12, a three-and- half-year-old girl studying in Billabong School, situated in Ratibad area, was allegedly raped by bus driver. The parents came to know when the girl complained of pain in her private parts.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Shrut Kirti Somwanshi told Free Press that the police sent the letters to the parents to record their statements.

"In the report of Madhya Pradesh Commission For Protection of Child Rights, no specific names are written. Only one number is given. We are contacting parents of the same bus. If they had felt any unusual behaviour in their child, they should give statements," Somwanshi added.

The mobile phone of the accused has been seized and sent to FSL for examination. The report is awaited and if some evidence about the crime comes, it will be included in the charge sheet.