Bhopal: Minor harassed by 2, one arrested, another on the run 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An-11-year-old girl going to pick up her younger sister from school was stalked and harassed by two loading auto rickshaw drivers. Ratibad police have arrested one while another is on the run, said police on Saturday.

Police station in charge Sudesh Tiwari told media that the victim was stalked for three to four days by the two whenever she went to bring her sister from school. The victim used to go to the school by bicycle.

"For two or three days, the girl was followed by the two in a loading auto rickshaw. But on Friday, they caught hold of the girl and misbehaved her. As the girl protested, few people came to help her. The two then fled from the spot," Tiwari said.

The mother of the girl filed the complaint to police and on the basis of the complaint the police formed a team to arrest the accused. The police have registered the case under Section 354 of IPC.

On Friday, with the help of the people and the victim, the police arrested accused Arvind Gawri, a resident of village Sarwar, from a shop near the area. The police are looking for another accused.