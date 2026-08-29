Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special Train On August 30 To Clear Rakhi Rush | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To facilitate travel and manage the extra passenger rush during the Raksha Bandhan festival, the Railways is operating a special train between Rani Kamlapati and Hazrat Nizamuddin. The operation of this special train will also provide convenient rail services to passengers in the Jhansi Division.

Train No. 02157 (Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special) will depart from Rani Kamlapati station at 21:20 hours on Sunday, August 30, 2026. The train will halt at Vidisha station (22:20/22:22), Bina station (00:15/00:20), Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station (03:10/03:15), Gwalior station (05:00/05:02) and Mathura Junction (07:40/07:45). It will subsequently reach Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 10:30 hours on Monday.

In the return direction, Train No. 02158 (Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Special) will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 12:10 hours on Monday, August 31, 2026. The train will halt at Mathura Junction (14:15/14:20), Gwalior station (16:45/16:47), Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station (18:15/18:20), Bina station (20:25/20:30) and Vidisha station (21:46/21:48). It will then arrive at Rani Kamlapati station at 23:15 hours.

A total of 22 coaches will be attached to this special train for the convenience of passengers. These include two SLR/D coaches, four General class coaches, 12 Sleeper class coaches, three AC 3-Tier coaches and one AC 2-Tier coach.