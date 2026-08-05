Malwa & Somnath Express Trains To Halt At Both Bhopal & Nishatpura Stations Till September 25

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To facilitate passengers, the Railway administration has provided a scheduled halt at Nishatpura station for Train No. 12919/12920 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express and Train No. 11465/11466 Jabalpur–Veraval Somnath Express.

These trains will continue to operate on their current routes until September 25, 2026. During this period, they will halt at both Bhopal (BPL) and Nishatpura (NSZ) stations for the convenience of passengers.

Thereafter, from September 26, 2026, the trains will operate via the Sant Hirdaram Nagar (SHRN)–Nishatpura (NSZ) chord line and will bypass Bhopal station.

Halt timings at Bhopal and Nishatpura stations until September 25, 2026

1. Train No. 12919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express (Daily)

Bhopal (BPL): Arrival 17:20, Departure 17:30

Nishatpura (NSZ): Arrival 17:42, Departure 17:44

2. Train No. 12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express (Daily)

Nishatpura (NSZ): Arrival 07:30, Departure 07:32

Bhopal (BPL): Arrival 07:50, Departure 08:15

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3. Train No. 11465 Jabalpur–Veraval Somnath Express (Bi-weekly)

Bhopal (BPL): Arrival 06:45, Departure 07:00

Nishatpura (NSZ): Arrival 07:13, Departure 07:15

(Nishatpura halt from August 1, 2026, to September 21, 2026, or until further orders.)

4. Train No. 11466 Veraval–Jabalpur Somnath Express (Bi-weekly)

Nishatpura (NSZ): Arrival 19:52, Departure 19:54

Bhopal (BPL): Arrival 20:05, Departure 20:25

(Nishatpura halt from July 31, 2026, to September 25, 2026, or until further orders.)

This arrangement will remain in effect until September 25, 2026.

Thereafter, from September 26, 2026, the above trains will operate via the Sant Hirdaram Nagar–Nishatpura chord line and will halt at Nishatpura station.