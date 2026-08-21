Bhopal-Gwalior Express, Lalitpur-Bina Express Among 16 Trains Cancelled Till October 15 Due To Bina Station Yard Remodelling

Major Changes In Train Operations Due To Bina Station Yard Remodelling | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yard remodeling work is being carried out at the Bina station yard (West Central Railway) by North Central Railway to connect the third railway line between Agasod (AGD) and Bina (BINA) to the Bina station.

This project involves 'Pre-to-Pre-Non-Interlocking', 'Pre-Non-Interlocking', and 'Non-Interlocking' phases. To ensure the safe and smooth operation of trains during this work, several trains have been cancelled, diverted, or scheduled for short-termination/short-origination, while the stoppage time at Bina station has been reduced for some trains.

Duration of Work

The work at Bina yard will be executed in three phases. The 'Pre-to-Pre-Non-Interlocking' phase is scheduled from August 14 to August 31, 2026; the 'Pre-Non-Interlocking' phase from September 1 to October 12, 2026; and the 'Non-Interlocking' phase from October 13 to October 15, 2026.

Trains to be Cancelled

The following train services will remain cancelled during the specified periods of the Bina yard remodelling work. The notification details the cancellation period and the total number of trips for each service.

Train No. 12197 — Bhopal–Gwalior — Cancellation period: 1 to 15 October 2026 — Total trips: 15

Train No. 12198 — Gwalior–Bhopal — Cancellation period: 1 to 15 October 2026 — Total trips: 15

Train No. 11086 — Gwalior–SMVT Bengaluru — Cancellation period: 2 and 9 October 2026 — Total trips: 2

Train No. 11085 — SMVT Bengaluru–Gwalior — Cancellation period: 4 and 11 October 2026 — Total trips: 2

Train No. 64618 — Lalitpur–Bina — Cancellation period: 20 to 26 September 2026 — Total trips: 7

Train No. 64617 — Bina–Lalitpur — Cancellation period: 20 to 26 September 2026 — Total trips: 7

Train No. 61611 — Bina–Ruthiyai — Cancellation period: 30 September to 16 October 2026 — Total trips: 17

Train No. 61612 — Ruthiyai–Bina — Cancellation period: 30 September to 16 October 2026 — Total trips: 17

Train No. 61625 — Bina–Ruthiyai — Cancellation period: 30 September to 16 October 2026 — Total trips: 17

Train No. 61626 — Ruthiyai–Bina — Cancellation period: 30 September to 16 October 2026 — Total trips: 17

Train No. 61619 — Bina–Katni Murwara — Cancellation period: 21 September and 28 September to 15 October 2026 — Total trips: 19

Train No. 61620 — Katni Murwara–Bina — Cancellation period: 21 September and 28 September to 15 October 2026 — Total trips: 19

Train No. 22169 — Rani Kamlapati–Santragachi — Cancellation period: 14 October 2026 — Total trips: 1

Train No. 22170 — Santragachi–Rani Kamlapati — Cancellation period: 15 October 2026 — Total trips: 1

Train No. 22161 — Bhopal–Damoh — Cancellation period: 9 to 15 October 2026 — Total trips: 7

Train No. 22162 — Damoh–Bhopal — Cancellation period: 10 to 16 October 2026 — Total trips: 7

Trains running via diverted routes

Several long-distance trains passing through Bina will be operated via an alternative route on scheduled dates. This will ensure safe and smooth train operations during the construction work at Bina station. Trains operating via diverted routes