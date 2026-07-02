Rani Kamalapati - Agartala Express To Get Modern LHB Coaches From July 23 | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling between Madhya Pradesh and Northeast India will soon get a more comfortable and safer journey as the West Central Railway has decided to upgrade the Rani Kamalapati - Agartala Special Express with modern LHB coaches.

According to officials of West Central Railway, the train currently running with old ICF coaches will be replaced with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes.

The change will come into effect from July 23, 2026, in train number 01665 Rani Kamalapati - Agartala Special Express.

On the return journey, train number 01666 Agartala - Rani Kamalapati Special Express will operate with LHB coaches from July 26, 2026.

Officials said the upgrade is aimed at improving passenger safety and travel comfort.

LHB coaches are built with modern German technology and are known for better safety features, including improved braking systems and reduced chances of derailment impact.

They also provide a smoother ride with less vibration and jerks compared to older coaches.

The new rake will have a total of 22 coaches. This includes four general second class coaches, eight sleeper coaches, five AC three-tier coaches, one AC three-tier economy coach, two AC two-tier coaches, one guard-cum-luggage van, and one generator car.

Railway officials said the decision has been taken to provide passengers with a safer, more comfortable, and modern travel experience.

The upgrade will especially benefit passengers travelling between Madhya Pradesh and the Northeast region.

Indian Railways is gradually replacing older coaches across long-distance trains as part of its ongoing modernisation drive.