MP Train Updates: AC Train Travel Gets Cheaper! AC 3-Tier Economy Coaches To Replace Standard 3rd AC Coaches In 14 Trains From June 15 -- Check Out List

MP Train Updates: AC 3-Tier Economy Coaches To Replace Standard 3rd AC Coaches In 14 Trains From June 15 -- Check Out The Details |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A brief relief for rail commuters during summers as the Railways are set to replace AC 3-tier coaches with AC 3-Tier Economy coaches in 14 trains operated by West Central Railway.

Under the changes set to take effect from June 15, each of these trains will now feature one AC 3-Tier Economy coach. This coach will be added in place of one standard AC 3-Tier coach.

Rollout commences from June 15

The rollout starts with Train No. 12185 Rani Kamalapati–Rewa Express on June 15, followed by 12186 Rewa–Rani Kamalapati on June 16, 12155 Rani Kamalapati–Hazrat Nizamuddin on June 17, and 20156 New Delhi–Dr Ambedkar Nagar on June 18 and June 19 for Train No. 20155 Dr Ambedkar Nagar–New Delhi Express.

Moreover, the revised coach composition will be introduced on June 20 in Train No. 12156 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Rani Kamalapati Express and Train No. 22165 Bhopal–Singrauli Express. On June 21, the change will apply to Train No. 22167 Singrauli–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express and Train No. 11633 Bhopal–Chopan Express.

Furthermore, the change will be applicable from June 22 for Train No. 22168 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Singrauli Express, Train No. 11634 Chopan–Bhopal Express, and Train No. 11631 Bhopal–Dhanbad Express; from June 23 for Train No. 22166 Singrauli–Bhopal Express; and from June 24 for Train No. 11632 Dhanbad–Bhopal Express.

Notably, AC 3-Tier Economy (3E) coaches offer a budget-friendly alternative to standard 3rd AC (3A) coaches, featuring 10-15% cheaper fares, higher capacity and more compact, modern amenities.

Officials said the introduction of AC 3-Tier Economy coaches will allow more passengers to travel in air-conditioned comfort during the scorching summers at comparatively lower fares.