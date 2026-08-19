'Ramayan, Mahabharat Mein Mahila Nahi Mari, Sab Purush Mare...' Guna BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya's Controversial Statement Goes Viral | VIDEO

'Ramayan, Mahabharat Mein Mahila Koi Nahi Mari, Sab Purush Mare...' Guna BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya's Controversial Statement Goes Viral | VIDEO | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A political controversy erupted during the Balram Agriculture Festival-2026 in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna after BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya made debatable remarks about women while referring to incidents from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

His comments drew objections from fellow BJP MLA Priyanka Painchi, leading to a heated exchange between the two leaders on stage.

The event was organised by the district administration at Nanakhedi Mandi premises, where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also joined virtually.

During his speech, Shakya was discussing farmers, agriculture and issues related to the country when he referred to religious and historical examples.

While speaking about the Ramayana, Shakya mentioned the abduction of Mata Sita and said that the war that followed led to the destruction of many men.

#WATCH | 'Ramayan, Mahabharat Mein Mahila Koi Nahi Mari, Sab Aadmi Mare...': Guna BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya's Controversial Statement Viral #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #ViralNews pic.twitter.com/Imt4C41veq — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 19, 2026

He said, “Ramayan kaal me Ravan ko bahuton ne samjhaya, uske bhai ne samjhaya, ki bhaiya ye kaheko tum parayi stree ke le aaye ho? Ye to maut sa saman hai…Isse sasamman bhej do. Aur aap dekho us yuddha, us ladai me mahilayein koi nahi mari. Mare to aadmi mare…Aisa hi Mahabharat me hua.”

“(During the Ramayana era, many people advised Ravana. Even his own brother told him, ‘Brother, why have you brought another man’s wife? This is like inviting death. Send her back with respect.’ If you look at that war, no women died; it was men who lost their lives. The same happened in the Mahabharata).”

He also referred to the Mahabharata and the episode involving Draupadi, saying that the incident resulted in the deaths of many men.

Shakya also mentioned the story of Prithviraj Chauhan and Sanyogita during his speech. His remarks were objected to by Chachoda MLA Priyanka Painchi, who called the comments inappropriate and against women.

Following this, a brief argument took place between the two BJP leaders on the stage.

Shakya defended his statement, saying that he had read many books and knew the details of historical events. He also asked Priyanka Painchi to sit down.

The exchange left people present at the programme uncomfortable for some time.

Although the event was organised to discuss agriculture and issues related to farmers, the disagreement between the two BJP leaders became the main talking point.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, leading to reactions from people and making the issue a topic of political and social discussion.