‘Laaton Ke Bhoot Baaton Se Nahi Maante...’ BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Remarks On PM Narendra Modi Abusers Go Viral

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A video of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi from an event in Shivpuri’s Karera is being widely shared on social media.

The video is from a programme held to mark the birth anniversary of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi.

In his speech, Lodhi spoke about people abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Lodhi community.

He said while Prime Minister Modi can tolerate many abuses, members of the Lodhi community cannot be expected to tolerate everything.

He said, “Inki gaali sunte rehna aur ginti karna, 99 tak ginna. Jis din 100 ho jaye, Swagat sahit treatment karna hai mujhe. Pehle denting karna aur phir samman se denting karke painting kar dena, kyunki laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante.”

Lodhi gave the example of Lord Krishna and Shishupal. He said Krishna listened to 99 abuses from Shishupal before taking action against him.

Watch the VIDEO below :

He asked his workers to keep counting abuses. He said that after the 99th abuse, the person should be warned that 99 have been completed and there should not be a 100th.

If the count reaches 100, he said, it is necessary to respond.

Lodhi also said that some people do not understand words and need to be answered in their own language. He used terms such as “denting-painting” while speaking about dealing with such people.

He assured people in the Karera area that he would stand with them and would not allow injustice. He also urged people to continue serving society, saying that service is the best way to bring change.