CM Mohan Yadav Announces Stadiums In All 230 MP Assembly Constituencies For Sports Development | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that the Madhya Pradesh government is working towards developing a stadium in each of the state’s 230 assembly constituencies, along with facilities for different sports disciplines.

He said the initiative aims to provide equal opportunities to sporting talent across the state.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the third Raja Bhoj Multi-Class National Sailing Championship (Ranking) at the Boat Club in Bhopal.

CM Yadav said the government is focusing not only on competition but also on training, education and career opportunities for athletes and coaches in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang said Bhopal’s Upper Lake was being effectively utilised for sports and tourism.

He said the government was also considering the broader development of water sports and tourism and expressed a desire to establish a sports museum in Bhopal to showcase the sporting achievements of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh.

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He futher said increasing the sports department’s budget was a matter of satisfaction. He noted that 87 athletes from 12 clubs participated in 110 races during the championship.

The National Sailing School (NSS), Bhopal, won the championship, while Navy Youth Sports Club (NYSC), Goa, finished runners-up and Secunderabad secured third place.

Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s progress in sports, saying the state had ranked around 16th or 17th nationally three years ago but has now climbed to third place. He attributed the achievement to athletes’ hard work and government initiatives.

During the ceremony, Yadav felicitated athletes including Commonwealth Games silver medallist judoka Yamini Maurya, shot putter Samardeep Singh Gill, pole vaulters Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar, and fencer Khushi Dabode.

Players of the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, which won silver at the 16th Hockey India Junior Championship, were also honoured.

The Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy, established in 2007, provides training in sailing, rowing, kayaking, canoeing and slalom. Its athletes have won 28 international and 69 national medals.

Yadav said 11 sports academies covering 18 disciplines are currently operational in Madhya Pradesh and stressed that sports facilities should reach every corner of the state.