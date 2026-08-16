From 13 Hours To Just 7: Bhopal-Agra Expressway Approved, Four-Lane Corridor To Link MP With NCR | Google

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From a 13-hour road journey to just 7 hours, Bhopal-Agra connectivity is set for a dramatic transformation.



The Centre has approved the ₹15,000-crore four-lane Greenfield Expressway to boost trade, tourism and connectivity between MP and UP.

The ₹15,000-crore project will connect Bhopal with Agra and is designed to reduce travel time from the existing 12–13 hours to around seven hours.

The expressway will pass through Vidisha and Sagar districts in Madhya Pradesh before connecting towards Mahoba and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, providing a faster route between central India and the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, the corridor will also serve as an industrial and freight route, reducing transportation costs for traders and agricultural producers.

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It is expected to provide remote areas of Bundelkhand with direct connectivity to major markets in the NCR and other parts of the country. New industrial corridors are also being developed along the route.

Officials said processes related to land acquisition, environmental clearance and administrative approvals are progressing through various stages. Construction is targeted for completion within three years.

The expressway will incorporate modern safety features, including an Automated Traffic Management System (ATMS) aimed at improving traffic regulation and reducing accident risks.

The project will also feature modern facilities for commuters and commercial traffic.

These will include rest areas, EV charging stations, emergency medical centres and logistics parks at suitable locations along the corridor.

The new connectivity is expected to strengthen economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh while giving a major push to tourism destinations in both states.

Better road access could also help local businesses, farmers and industries reach larger markets more efficiently.