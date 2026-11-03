Rajya Sabha Election 2026: Independent Candidate From MP Rajkumar Lohani's Nomination Gets Rejected

Rajya Sabha Election 2026: Independent Rajya Sabha Candidate Rajkumar Lohani's Nomination Rejected | FP Photo

MP Rajya Sabha Election News: The nomination form of Congress-backed Independent Rajya Sabha candidate Rajkumar Lohani was rejected during the scrutiny process underway at the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday. However, Lohani was yet to receive the decision in writing in this regard. The scrutiny of forms will continue until 5 PM.

Congress' Objections To BJP Candidate, Flags Faults In Hardeep Singh Puri's Nomination

Meanwhile, Congress has flagged more than 25 faults in the nomination form submitted by BJP candidate and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Congress party's Election Office in-charge J.P. Dhanopia said that there are more than 25 shortcomings in the nomination form of BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri, and Congress has submitted its objections in writing. As of now, Puri's form is on hold. There is time until 5 PM to address the issues.

He said that Puri had not named his children in the affidavit and had declared 750 grams of gold, claiming that its price was Rs 40 lakh. In reality, the price of the gold may be in crores.

From the BJP side, Rahul Kothari was present during the scrutiny of the nomination papers.

Congress Is Backing Independent Candidate Rajkumar Lohani

It is learnt that Lohani was told that his nomination form for the Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha election had been rejected due to certain faults. However, Congress MLA Hemant Katare said that Lohani had not been given proper time to file his reply to the objections. Lohani also said that he did not get time to file a reply to the objections.