Rajgarh: Officials asked to provide electricity to health centres in 10 days

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Harsh Dikshit directed the officials to provide the sub-health centres and primary health centres in rural areas with electricity and other facilities in ten days.

Dikshit issued the directives at a time-limit meeting on Monday when he reviewed the work of Women and Child Development Department (WCDD).

He also took feedback on the inspections of the health centres done by the officials and asked them to ensure that the workers remain present at the Aganwadi centres.

He was angry with the sector officials of Sarangpur Tehsil who did not visit any village and directed the senior officials to issue show-cause notices to them.

He asked the nodal officer to show them on TV screen the employment fair to be held in Bhopal on February 25. At the fair, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute benefits under various schemes of the government among the eligible people.

Chief executive officer of district Panchayat Preeti Yadav, Additional Kamal Chandra Nagar and other officials were present at the meeting.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:23 PM IST