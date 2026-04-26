Rajasthan Student Questions About Women Reservation Bill, MP CM Mohan Yadav's Response Goes Viral -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav answering a student’s question regarding the Women's Reservation Bill is attracting huge attention on social media on Sunday.

Notably, the CM is in Rajasthan on Sunday participating in the 38th Mass Marriage Conference organised in Gram Rinchi of Kota district.

Here, a curious student said, “Abhi jo reservation ke mudde par mahilaon ki baat chal rahi hai, main uske baare mein jaana chahti hoon…..(I would like to know about the ongoing discussion on women’s reservation.)

Mohan Yadav gave a composed and clear reply to a student’s question on the Women’s Reservation Bill:



He stated that ever since independence, the Congress Party had consistently stalled the bill, and assured that their government is committed to passing it in Parliament without… pic.twitter.com/CDGI6NNlIv — Hathyogi (हठयोगी) (@hathyogi31) April 26, 2026

She further said, “Hum baar-baar is mudde ko Parliament mein delay karte ja rahe hain. Mujhe pata hai ki hamare desh mein mahilaon par itna bharosa kiya gaya hai ki unhe Panchayati Raj mein zimmedari di gayi. Mahilaen kaafi samay se Sarpanch ki bhoomika nibha rahi hain. Lekin woh 15% se 33% kab banega? Kya iske liye koi time-frame tay kiya ja sakta hai?

(We have been repeatedly delaying this issue in Parliament. I know that in our country, women have been trusted with responsibilities under the Panchayati Raj system, and they have been serving as sarpanches for a long time. But when will it increase from 15% to 33%? Can a timeline be set for this?)”

To this, Yadav replied, “Congress ne lamba samay tak sarkar chalayi, jabki mahilaon ke adhikaron ki ladai azaadi se pehle hi shuru ho chuki thi.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy ne sati pratha ke khilaf ladai ladi, Jyotirao Phule ne mahilaon ki shiksha ke liye kaam kiya, aur B. R. Ambedkar ne nari samanata ke liye sangharsh kiya.

Lekin azaadi ke baad desh ka pehla Pradhan Mantri kaun bana? Phir unki beti Pradhan Mantri bani, phir unke bete aaye… Yeh ek parivarvaad ka udaharan hai, jo nari sashaktikaran ke khilaaf mana ja sakta hai.

(The Congress ruled for decades despite a long history of the women’s rights movement led by reformers like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Jyotirao Phule, and B. R. Ambedkar. The statement criticises post-independence leadership as dynastic, arguing it went against true women’s empowerment.)"

He also assured that their government is committed to passing it in Parliament without delay.