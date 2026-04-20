MP's State General Secretary Of Women’s Congress Demands Immediate Implementation Of Women’s Reservation Bill

MP's State General Secretary Of The Women’s Congress Demands Immediate Implementation Of Women’s Reservation Bill |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): State General Secretary of the Women’s Congress, Preeti Maheshwari, on Monday demanded immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, accusing the BJP-led central government of deliberately delaying it.

Addressing a press conference at the District Congress Office here, Maheshwari said the BJP was misleading the public by claiming that the Congress had blocked the Bill. She noted that Parliament had already passed the legislation in September 2023 and questioned why the government had not implemented 33 per cent reservation across the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats despite having a majority.

She alleged that the Centre was using delimitation and the census as excuses to defer implementation. “We demand that 33 per cent reservation be implemented immediately, starting today,” she said.

Maheshwari credited former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for strengthening women’s political participation through the Panchayati Raj system. She added that Sonia Gandhi introduced the Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2009, while Rahul Gandhi extended strong support in 2019.

Raising concerns over representation, she said the BJP was ignoring OBC women and demanded adequate quota for them within the reservation framework.

Warning of agitation, Maheshwari said the Women’s Congress would launch a door-to-door campaign to inform women about the delay.