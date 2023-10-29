 Rajasthan-like Raids In Poll-bound MP In Next Four Days: Digvijaya Singh
Assembly elections in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh and Congress-ruled Rajasthan will be held on November 17 and November 25, respectively.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Digvijaya Singh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday claimed that central agencies will carry out raids in election-bound Madhya Pradesh similar to the ones they recently conducted in Rajasthan, who also goes to polls next month.

Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and the party candidate from Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged exam paper leak case in the state.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Singh said, "On one hand they (BJP) are intimidating officers, on the other, they are going to conduct raids in Madhya Pradesh like they did in Rajasthan. If this happens, then you will come to know where all Digvijaya Singh gets information from." Asked about the names of the people who could face such action, Singh said, "See it for yourself in the next four days." Singh was talking to reporters here after inaugurating the office of the Congress candidate from Bhopal South-West assembly seat, PC Sharma.

ED conducted raids in Rajasthan on Thursday

Turning the heat on the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, the ED on Thursday raided the premises of Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Rajasthan Cricket Association president Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case.

Besides the premises of Dotasra, a former minister for school education, the agency also searched the premises of a party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others, official sources had said.

