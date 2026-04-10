Rainy Start, Scorching Ahead: Heat Set To Rise Across Madhya Pradesh From April 10

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After an unusual start to April with storms, rain, and even hail in many parts of the state, hot weather is expected to return to Madhya Pradesh from Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Bhopal, the recent weather systems that brought rain and strong winds will weaken, and temperatures may rise by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Arun Sharma said that no rainfall is expected in the state for the next five days. This means the weather will remain dry and temperatures will start increasing again. As the clouds clear, the heat is likely to intensify across many regions.

From April 1 to April 9, weather conditions kept changing across the state. Many districts saw cloudy skies, strong winds, and light to moderate rain. Meteorologists said strong systems were active since the beginning of April. On Thursday as well, a cyclonic circulation system affected weather in several eastern districts.

Because of this system, districts such as Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Anuppur, Mandla, Seoni, and Balaghat experienced unstable weather. In some places strong winds blew, while other areas recorded light rainfall. However, weather experts say that the impact of this system will end from Friday.

The weather department has also indicated that a new western disturbance may become active around April 15 in the north-western parts of the country. However, its effect on Madhya Pradesh is expected to remain limited.

April-May Hottest

Experts explain that April and May are usually the hottest months of the year, just like December and January are the coldest months and July–August receive the most rain. In fact, during the second half of March this year, temperatures in parts of the state had already crossed 41°C.

Normally, temperatures start rising sharply in late March, but this year the pattern changed due to repeated weather systems.

Meanwhile, with the heat expected to increase again, people are advised to take precautions.

A graphic shared in awareness messages suggests carrying a bottle of cold water, a hat or umbrella, sunscreen, ORS powder, light snacks, and a small first-aid kit while going out in the sun. These simple steps can help protect people from dehydration and heat-related problems.

With the rainy spell ending, residents across Madhya Pradesh should prepare for rising temperatures and stronger summer heat in the coming days.