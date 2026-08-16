Rainwater Leaks From ICU Ceiling As Patient Lies In Bed At Sheopur District Hospital | VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of rainwater leaking from the roof of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sheopur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on social media, raising serious questions over medical facilities in the state.

The video was doing the rounds on social media on Sunday, with netizens questioning the condition and maintenance of the hospital building.

After a few hours of rainfall, water reportedly began dripping from the ICU ceiling.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Rainwater Leaks From ICU Roof As Patient Lies In Bed At Sheopur District Hospital; Video Goes Viral #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/9fiL9jRkLu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 16, 2026

A video of the situation circulating on social media shows a patient lying on a bed that appears to have become wet due to the leakage. Buckets can also be seen placed inside the ward to collect water dripping from the roof.

The incident has raised concerns as the ICU is meant for critically ill patients who require safe and closely monitored treatment.

Water leakage inside such a sensitive ward could cause inconvenience to patients, their attendants and hospital staff.

According to visuals circulating online, water accumulated at several spots inside the ward during the rain. Patients and their family members reportedly faced difficulties due to the situation.

The incident has also raised questions over the maintenance of the district hospital building and preparations made by the authorities ahead of the monsoon season.

With the video drawing attention on social media, there are calls for the hospital administration to immediately repair the leaking roof and improve drainage arrangements to prevent a recurrence.

It remains to be seen what action the hospital administration takes following the incident and whether permanent repairs will be carried out to ensure the safety of patients in the ICU.