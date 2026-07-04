Rainwater Leaks From Ceiling Of Sehore District Hospital ICU, Puts Patients’ Health At Risk; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of water leaking from an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Sehore district hospital in Madhya Pradesh surfaced on social media on Saturday.

The video showed rainfall exposing poor maintenance at the ICU ward of Sehore District Hospital after the air conditioning system completely failed, leading to water leakage inside the critical care unit.

The incident raised serious concerns about hospital maintenance and the safety of critically ill patients being treated in the ICU.

The video also exposed alleged negligence in the upkeep of the hospital, putting its management under scrutiny.

Following the circulation of the video, public anger grew in the local area. Many residents demanded strict action against the responsible staff and better accountability from hospital authorities.

People also used social media to urge senior officials to intervene and ensure that such incidents did not endanger patient care in the future.

Watch the video here:

मध्यप्रदेश के सीहोर जिला अस्पताल के ICU वार्ड में छत से लगातार पानी टपकने का एक बेहद चौंकाने वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। इस गंभीर लापरवाही के सामने आने के बाद अस्पताल प्रबंधन के रखरखाव के दावों की हवा निकल गई है और गंभीर मरीजों की सुरक्षा को लेकर बड़े सवाल… pic.twitter.com/w2xsQNdLlI — Nedrick News (@nedricknews) July 4, 2026

According to reports, instead of providing cool air, the ICU air conditioner started dripping rainwater directly onto beds where seriously ill patients were being treated.

The ward housed critical patients on ventilators and monitoring machines, making the situation more dangerous.

Patients and their families struggled to protect themselves from the leaking water.

Relatives alleged that despite repeated complaints, hospital staff and management did not take immediate action.

The continuous leakage also caused dampness on walls, raising concerns about possible short circuits and electrical hazards in an area filled with life-support equipment.

Family members said the situation increased the risk of infection and could endanger patients already in a critical condition.

Despite claims of improved healthcare facilities and a large budget allocation, the incident highlighted serious negligence in hospital maintenance.

Authorities were urged to take immediate action and repair the ICU infrastructure to ensure a safe environment for patients. The health department said that necessary steps would be taken as per rules.