Parents Push Sick Child On Stretcher In Heat; MY Hospital Patient Care Under Fire In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video from the MY Hospital campus has raised serious concerns over patient care and support services after parents were seen pushing their ailing son on a stretcher from one hospital to another under the scorching afternoon sun.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Adarsh, a child undergoing treatment for a spinal condition, was referred from Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital to the nearby Super Speciality Hospital for consultation.

According to the family, no hospital staff member was available to assist with the transfer, forcing the parents to move their son themselves.

The viral video shows the parents pushing the stretcher across the hospital campus in extreme heat.

To shield the child from the harsh sunlight, his mother reportedly soaked her scarf in water and placed it over him as they made their way to the other facility.

Family alleges unnecessary transfer

The family claimed that upon reaching the Super Speciality Hospital, they were informed that the child did not need to be brought there physically. Instead, only his medical records and case documents were required for consultation.

As a result, the parents had to push the stretcher back to MY Hospital, covering nearly one kilometre in the process.

The child's relatives said he has been struggling with mobility issues for the past 15 days.

He was initially admitted to the New Chest Ward before being shifted to MY Hospital for further treatment. They alleged that the lack of coordination and support added to the hardship already being faced by the family.

Questions raised over outsourced patient support services

The incident has also raised questions about the functioning of the outsourced agency responsible for patient transport services across hospitals associated with MGM Medical College.

Employees of the agency are tasked with helping patients move between wards, diagnostic centres and hospital buildings using stretchers and wheelchairs.

Hospital authorities maintain that the agency has adequate manpower, but attendants are often unavailable when required.

Critics argue that despite receiving substantial monthly payments for patient support services, such incidents continue to occur, highlighting gaps in service delivery.