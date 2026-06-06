Airtel Fined ₹5 Lakh For Damaging Narmada Pipeline During Ofc Work In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Bharti Airtel Limited after a Narmada water supply pipeline was allegedly damaged during Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) laying work in the city, causing disruption in drinking water supply and significant wastage of treated water.

Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, the civic body initiated action against the telecom company after an investigation found that the pipeline was damaged in areas falling under Zone No. 13 during excavation work for optical fibre installation.

According to municipal officials, Bharti Airtel had been granted conditional permission to lay optical fibre cables in various parts of the zone.

The approval required the company to inform the concerned zonal officer before commencing work and to carry out excavation under official supervision.

However, the corporation alleged that these conditions were violated and work was undertaken without prior intimation to the zonal authorities.

During the excavation, a Narmada water supply pipeline was reportedly damaged, disrupting potable water supply in the affected localities.

The incident led to the wastage of a large quantity of treated Narmada water at a time when residents were already facing increased demand for drinking water during the summer season.

Municipal officials stated that the negligence not only affected the city's water distribution system but also caused financial losses to the corporation due to repair work and water loss.

The disruption, they added, also resulted in inconvenience to residents and adversely impacted the civic body's public image.

The Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department has issued a show-cause notice to Bharti Airtel, seeking a detailed explanation regarding the incident.

The company has also been directed to deposit Rs 5 lakh as compensation and penalty towards the economic loss suffered by the corporation and the wastage of Narmada water.

The Municipal Corporation has warned that if the amount is not deposited within the stipulated period, it will initiate legal proceedings to recover the dues by adjusting the sum against the company's security deposit and other payable amounts held by the civic body.