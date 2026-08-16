Drunk Driver Loses Control, Runs Over 8 People At Maharaj Bada In MP's Gwalior; Arrested | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car ran over seven to eight people standing along the roadside around 1 am on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The accident occurred on Roxy Bridge towards Maharaj Bada under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station in Gwalior

According to report, the car was travelling from Roxy Bridge towards Maharaj Bada when the driver allegedly lost control.

The vehicle suddenly veered towards the roadside and struck several pedestrians who were standing near the road. The impact caused chaos in the area, with people screaming and rushing to safety.

Locals and passersby immediately gathered at the spot and helped the injured. Soon after receiving information about the accident, police from Kotwali police station reached Maharaj Bada.

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Several people were injured in the incident and were rushed to hospital for treatment. Police have arrested the driver and seized the vehicle.

The injured were transported to the hospital in ambulances and private vehicles, where they are undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident.

After hitting the pedestrians, he allegedly attempted to flee from the spot. However, police managed to catch him and took him into custody.

The vehicle involved in the accident was also seized for investigation. Police are questioning the driver and examining the circumstances that led to the crash.

Officials are collecting information about the exact number of injured persons and their medical condition.

Police are also investigating the speed of the vehicle at the time of the accident and checking other evidence from the spot.

Further action will be taken after the investigation. Police are also determining the appropriate legal charges against the accused driver based on the findings and statements recorded during the probe.