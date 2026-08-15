80th Independence Day Celebrated At SAI CRC Bhopal With Flag Hoisting, Athlete Felicitations | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Central Regional Centre, Bhopal, celebrated the 80th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at the campus on Saturday.

The celebration commenced with singing of national songs followed by flag hoisting by Regional Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, Shri Abhisek Singh Chauhan and rendition of national anthem.

Officers, coaches, athletes and support staff participated in the ceremony with pride and enthusiasm.

RD SAI CRC Bhopal highlighted the importance of Independence Day and appreciated the dedication of the athletes, coaches and entire SAI CRC Bhopal team towards strengthening India’s sporting ecosystem.

He encouraged the young athletes to remain committed to excellence and continue working towards bringing greater laurels to the nation.

The programme also witnessed the felicitation of prominent SAI athletes in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contribution to Indian sports.

Members of the Indian Oil National Hockey Team were also felicitated for their sporting excellence and service to the nation.

In a special gesture of appreciation, the dedicated housekeeping staff, ground staff and horticultural staff of SAI CRC Bhopal were also felicitated for their invaluable contribution towards maintaining the campus and ensuring a positive training environment for athletes.

The celebrations concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Assistant Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, Shri Rajat Sharma, who expressed gratitude to all officers, coaches, athletes, support staff and members of the SAI family for making the Independence Day celebration a memorable occasion.