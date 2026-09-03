Rainwater Enters BJP Office In Satna; Congress Takes Dig At Ruling Party Over ‘Mismanagement’ | VIDEO | X / MP Congress

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Rainwater reportedly entered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, a video of which surfaced on social media on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident occurred following heavy rainfall, prompting the Madhya Pradesh Congress to take a dig at the ruling party.

Sharing a video of the BJP’s waterlogged office on social media, the Congress said that the public was already suffering because of the government’s alleged mismanagement. The party also claimed that the BJP organisation itself had now been affected.

सरकार की बदइंतजामियों का खामियाजा जनता तो भुगत ही रही है!

अब संगठन भी इस सूची में आ गया है!



सतना भाजपा कार्यालय में पानी भर गया है! नेताओं की सेटिंग, जुगाड़, घालमेल सब धरा रह गया और पानी भाजपा कार्यालय में घुस गया!



भाजपा को जनता का दर्द तो समझ नहीं आता शायद अपना ही आ जाए? pic.twitter.com/T0bvHAaZdd — MP Congress (@INCMP) September 3, 2026

#WATCH | Satna, Madhya Pradesh: In the aftermath of the devastating floods, the condition of homes and shops in Chitrakoot remains dire; everything is in disarray, and the streets and shops are covered in mud and sludge. pic.twitter.com/Do7sKQ932E — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026

#WATCH | The hilly areas of MP's Satna have been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall for the past 72 hours, causing the Mandakini River to flow above the danger mark, inundating nearby areas. pic.twitter.com/HcuCyjP7L9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 3, 2026

Sharing the video on its official X handle, the Congress wrote, “The public is already bearing the brunt of the government's mismanagement! Now the organisation has joined this list too!”

It further wrote, “Water has flooded the BJP office in Satna! The leaders' setups, fixes, and shady dealings - all have gone down the drain, and the water has seeped into the BJP office! The BJP probably doesn't understand the people's pain - maybe it'll hit home now?”

The Congress alleged that the BJP had failed to understand the problems faced by ordinary people.

The party used the incident to criticise the state government over its handling of waterlogging and civic issues. However, the BJP had not issued an official response to the Congress’s claims at the time of writing.

#WATCH | Satna, Madhya Pradesh: In the aftermath of the devastating floods, the condition of homes and shops in Chitrakoot has remained dire for three days; a road-cleaning drive is underway by Smart City Satna and Nagar Nigam Satna.



JCB's, fire tankers, and tractors are being… pic.twitter.com/FBSLOJ39JL — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

Over 1k rescued in flood-hit Satna

Notably, around 1,000 people were rescued from flood-hit areas of Satna and Chitrakoot after nearly five inches of rain fell within three hours on August 31. About 50 villages were affected. However, no casualties were reported. The Mandakini River overflowed, and water entered several houses in Chitrakoot.

NDRF and SDRF teams subsequently carried out rescue operations and provided food and medicines. Ten relief camps were set up, while the power supply was restored in 50% of the affected areas. Rail traffic was disrupted, affecting 28 passenger and 20 freight trains. Schools remained closed for two days.