House Comes Crashing Down Amid Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur | VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A house collapsed due to continuous heavy rain in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday.

The incident took place in Guda Kala village under Lavkush Nagar police station area. The house suddenly collapsed after its walls became weak due to rainwater.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, which shows the house collapsiing amid heavy rain in the area.

Watch the VIDEO below :

मध्य प्रदेश के छतरपुर में एक कच्चा मकान भरभरा कर गिर गया ..मकान गिरने का लाइव वीडियो सामने आया है.. घटना लवकुश नगर के गुड़ाकला में हुई pic.twitter.com/dwomR70UKo — UJJWAL DOBHAL (@UjjwalDobhal) September 3, 2026

Luckily, the house was empty when it collapsed, so no one was injured. The incident caused fear among people living nearby.

According to local residents, the area has been receiving heavy rain for the past several days. Rainwater had entered the walls of the house, making them weak. The walls then collapsed, bringing down the entire structure.

Villagers said several houses in the area have become weak due to the continuous rain. They have urged the administration to survey damaged and unsafe houses and shift families living in them to safer places.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of people living in weak houses as heavy rain continues in the district.

Heavy rain in MP

Madhya Pradesh has been receiving heavy rain for the past several days, affecting normal life in many parts of the state. Several areas are facing waterlogging, flooded roads and rising water levels.

People are struggling to travel as streets remain filled with water, while some low-lying areas have also been affected by flooding. Continuous rain has also damaged houses and caused other problems for residents.