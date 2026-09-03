No Cremation Ground, Panna Villagers Burn Pyre Under Plastic Sheets In Open Field Amid Heavy Rain | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman’s last rites were performed in an open area under plastic sheets amid heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. Lack of a proper cremation ground left the family and villagers struggling amid the rainy weather.

The incident took place in Dani Purwa village of Ajaygarh area on August 29.

A video of the scene surfaced on social media on Thursday, showing a group of people holding a plastic sheet over the funeral pyre as the last rites were carried out amid heavy rain.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The woman was the younger daughter-in-law of retired teacher Chunvad Singh. During the funeral, heavy rain made it difficult to light the funeral pyre.

Villagers covered the pyre with plastic sheets to protect it from the rain.

When the rain slowed for some time, the villagers somehow completed the last rites.

Villagers said that a proper cremation ground would have made the process easier during bad weather.

They expressed anger over the lack of basic facilities and urged the village panchayat and local administration to build a proper cremation ground in Dani Purwa soon.

They said the facility would ensure that families do not face such difficulties while performing the last rites of their loved ones in the future.

Heavy rain in MP

The ongoing heavy rains across Madhya Pradesh have caused problems for people in several parts of the state. From waterlogging and flooded roads to traffic disruptions and difficulties in carrying out last rites, residents are struggling with the impact of the rain.

In some villages, the lack of proper drainage and basic facilities has made the situation worse.