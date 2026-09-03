 Madhya Pradesh September 3, 2026 Weather Update: Strong Monsoon System Activates, Brace For Heavy Rain On Krishna Janmashtami
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HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh September 3, 2026 Weather Update: Strong Monsoon System Activates, Brace For Heavy Rain On Krishna Janmashtami

Madhya Pradesh September 3, 2026 Weather Update: Strong Monsoon System Activates, Brace For Heavy Rain On Krishna Janmashtami

A strong monsoon system is set to bring heavy rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, with Narmadapuram and Chhindwara under red alert and six districts on orange alert. Chhatarpur Collector Mrinal Meena declared a student holiday due to overflowing rivers and flood concerns. The weather department warned of intense showers in several districts.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Thursday, September 03, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh September 3, 2026 Weather Update: Strong Monsoon System Activates, Brace For Heavy Rain On Krishna Janmashtami
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall as a strong monsoon system develops over the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Narmadapuram and Chhindwara districts, while six districts — Chhatarpur, Sagar, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Seoni and Betul — have been placed under an orange alert.

The weather department has warned that these districts may receive more than four inches of rainfall within 24 hours. Similarly, heavy rain is likely on Krishna Janmashtami on September 4.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected in Sehore, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Guna, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Pandhurna and Balaghat.

Moderate rainfall is likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Shahdol and Umaria.

Weather experts said the strong monsoon system will advance on September 4 and is expected to impact Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar, Narmadapuram and Chambal divisions. Heavy rainfall is likely in Bhopal, Ujjain and Gwalior on Krishna Janmashtami.

The system is expected to bring heavy rain to northern parts of Madhya Pradesh on September 5, while its impact will increase in the Gwalior-Chambal region on September 6.

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Meanwhile, a tragic incident was reported from Dabra after the roof of a two-storey kutcha house collapsed during heavy rain on Wednesday night. Five family members were buried under the debris in Jangipura.

Seema (33) and her two-year-old son Aditya alias Gunnu died in the incident. Seema’s husband Jagendra (38) and their two daughters — Vaishali (5) and Ragni (8) — sustained serious injuries.

In view of heavy rain, overflowing rivers and the possibility of flooding, Chhatarpur Collector Mrinal Meena has declared a holiday for students in all schools across the district on Thursday. However, teachers have been instructed to attend schools and complete academic and departmental work.

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