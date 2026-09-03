5 Dead, 20 Injured In MP’s Rewa As Bus, Bulker Collide On Rain-Slicked Highway | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons were killed and 20 others were injured, including two who are in the ICU, after a bus and a bulker truck collided head-on near Badwar Stand on Gurh National Highway in Rewa district on Wednesday evening.

The accident took place at 5 pm. According to Gurh police sub-inspector Pushpendra Yadav, a bus carrying around 26 passengers was travelling from Rewa towards Sidhi, while the bulker was coming from Sidhi towards Rewa.

The bulker first hit the bus from behind following which the vehicles collided head-on.

Police and administrative teams reached the spot soon after the accident and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Two of the injured are reported to be in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU.

According to eyewitnesses, the road was slippery due to rain at the time of the accident. The bulker truck was allegedly travelling at high speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus involved in the accident reportedly covers around 240 km every day, travelling from Rewa through Churhat, Baghor, Sidhi, Patpara and Amiliya.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed and directed officials to provide Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.