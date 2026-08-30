Part Of River Bridge Road Washed Away In MP’s Satna After Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A part of the road leading to a river bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna was washed away after heavy rain caused flood-like conditions in the district on Saturday.

Water flowed over the bridge, making it unsafe for regular traffic.

Majhgawan SHO Aditya Dhurve said only small vehicles are currently being allowed to cross the bridge, one at a time. Buses and heavy trucks have been stopped due to the damaged road.

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#WATCH | Satna, Madhya Pradesh: SHO Majhgawan Aditya Dhurve says, "... Due to yesterday’s flooding, water flowed over the river bridge and the road has been washed away. Therefore, only small vehicles are being allowed to pass one at a time, while buses and heavy trucks have been… https://t.co/KpY9au64aQ pic.twitter.com/XJTSUU7a33 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 30, 2026

Police personnel have been deployed at the spot and barricades have been placed to control movement. Regular patrolling is also being carried out to prevent any untoward incident.

Police have advised people to avoid travelling through the area unless necessary. They have also been asked not to park their vehicles near the river.

The damage came as Satna and nearby districts witnessed heavy rain on Saturday. Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna and Tikamgarh faced flood-like conditions, with water entering several areas and some villages getting cut off.

#WATCH | Satna, Madhya Pradesh: Road washed away due to strong river currents. Movement slowed down on the Satna–Chitrakoot route. pic.twitter.com/cBcUdaIJJ2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 30, 2026

In Chitrakoot, the rising Mandakini River caused flooding in several areas. The strong water flow damaged the large bridge at Ramghat, while floodwater also reached railway tracks, police stations and residential areas in Satna.

The situation is expected to remain difficult on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rain alert for 10 districts.

According to the IMD’s Bhopal weather centre, a low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh has strengthened the weather system, leading to heavy rain and rising water levels in rivers and streams.

Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and have urged people to stay away from flooded roads, bridges and riverbanks.