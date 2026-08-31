MP’s Satna-Chitrakoot Floods: Over 1,000 Rescued, 50 Villages Hit; 48 Trains Affected | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 1,000 people were rescued in flood-hit Satna-Chitrakoot on Sunday. Similarly, 50 villages were flood-hit in district. No casualty has been reported so far.

Power supply which was disrupted as electric poles were swept away in flood, has been restored in 50 per cent areas, according to the district administration officials. A holiday has been declared for schools till September 1.

NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations and evacuating stranded persons. Essential supplies, including food and medicines, are also being provided to those affected.

Approximately 5 inch rainfall in just 3 hours led to a rise in water level 8m above danger level, triggering flood in Chitrakoot and Satna. The situation has worsened in the Satna district due to heavy rains and flooding.

In Chitrakoot, several areas are submerged as the Mandakini River continued to overflow, with water levels reaching up to 10 feet inside some houses.

Rail traffic has been disrupted, affecting 28 passenger trains and 20 freight trains, as water has flooded railway tracks.

A total of 10 camps, including four in Chitrakoot, have been arranged in Satna district, according to the district administration officials. Schools will remain closed for the next two days.

Collector Satish Kumar S told Free Press: Water level is fast receding in Mandakini river. Over 1,000 people have been rescued in Satna and Chitrakoot region so far.

Still rescue operation continues with support of NDRF -SDRF teams. One army helicopter has been pressed into service to airlift trapped people. Only two people were airlifted so far.

Six trapped in Sikhad River, rescued in Shahdol

All six persons, who were trapped in Sukhad river, have been rescued on Sunday. Water levels in the district's rivers began rising rapidly after the gates of the Bansagar dam were opened.

On Sunday, six people were trapped after entering the river for fishing. The district administration swung into action upon receiving the news of the incident.

A Home Guard rescue team was promptly dispatched from Shahdol and the SDRF team was also notified. The administration has issued an alert for villages situated along the riverbanks.