Railways Repair Over 130 Bridges On Gwalior - Jhansi Section; Monsoon Maintenance Drive Costs ₹2.90 Cr |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Railways have launched a major maintenance drive on the Gwalior–Jhansi railway section ahead of the monsoon to strengthen bridges and ensure safe train operations.

The project, worth around ₹2.90 crore, aims to protect bridge structures from rain, moisture, and rust damage. Officials said the initiative will help keep railway operations smooth during heavy rainfall.

The 163-km-long route between Gwalior and Jhansi has more than 130 small and large railway bridges. These bridges are used daily by several passenger and freight trains, making their maintenance crucial before the monsoon season.

FOBs, ROBs to be repaired also

Under the plan, not only railway bridges but also foot overbridges (FOBs), road overbridges (ROBs), and track girder bridges will be repaired wherever needed. Damaged parts will be fixed and strengthened to improve safety.

Protective paint to be applied

A key part of the work includes removing rust from iron surfaces and applying high-quality anti-corrosion coating and special protective paint. This will help the structures withstand rain and humidity for a longer period and improve their durability.

Railway officials said regular maintenance like this increases the lifespan of bridges and reduces the need for costly major repairs in the future.

Project to take a year

The Public Relations Department of the Jhansi Railway Division said the entire project is expected to be completed within one year. Once finished, all bridges will be safer and also have a better appearance.

Railways said the initiative is an important step to ensure passenger safety and strengthen railway infrastructure ahead of the monsoon season.