Kuno Leopard Stretches, Relaxes On Safari Road, Halts Movement For An Hour; Tourists Thrilled -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Tourists at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park were left thrilled after spotting a leopard relaxing in the middle of a safari road, completely unbothered by the presence of a vehicle and humans in front of it.

A video of the rare wildlife moment has also surfaced on social media, attracting significant attention from netizens.

The video shows visitors at Kuno National Park witnessing an unusual and exciting scene when a leopard walked out of the forest and settled right in the middle of a safari road. The animal appeared completely calm and unbothered by the presence of vehicles and people.

According to officials and tourists present, the leopard first emerged from the forest area and slowly sat down on the road.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Leopard Steps Out Of Forest Area, Rests On Safari Road At Kuno National Park, Leaves Tourists Amazed #Wildlife #MadhyaPradesh #KunoNationalPark pic.twitter.com/3j2jDIsyOw — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 30, 2026

After some time, it stretched lazily, rolled slightly on the ground, and continued resting as if it had claimed the road for itself. Its relaxed behaviour gave the impression that it was posing for photographs.

Safari vehicles were forced to stop immediately for safety reasons. Forest department staff also ensured that no vehicle moved forward while the leopard was on the road. Tourists remained inside their vehicles and quietly watched the rare sight, capturing photos and videos.

The leopard stayed on the road for nearly an hour. During this time, it occasionally changed position, stretched its body, and looked around calmly. It showed no fear of vehicle noise or human presence.

Wildlife experts said such behaviour is not unusual, as wild animals sometimes use open forest roads as resting spaces when they feel safe. They also advised tourists to remain patient and avoid disturbing animals during such moments.

After nearly an hour, the leopard slowly stood up, stretched once again, and walked back into the forest. Only after it left did safari movement resume on the route.

The incident left tourists excited, as it offered a rare close encounter with wildlife in its natural habitat.