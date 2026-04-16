Tiger Kills Cub In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; Hind Portion Eaten | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger cub was killed by a full-grown feline in the Bagdo range of the Panpatha core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. Forest officials said the cub’s hind portion was eaten by the adult tiger.

Upon receiving the information, the cub’s carcass was recovered and sent for an autopsy. It was later incinerated in the presence of senior officers as per protocol. Because the rear portion of the cub was consumed by the victorious feline, its sex could not be determined. Elephants are currently being used to track the tiger responsible for the kill.

Tiger enters village near Panna Tiger Reserve; kills cattle

A tiger from the Panna Tiger Reserve strayed into the nearby Vikrampur village and killed cattle on Thursday. Forest officials rushed to the spot with two elephants to drive the tiger back into the jungle.

Field Director of the reserve, Mohit Sood, told Free Press that compensation has been sanctioned for the villager whose cattle was killed. He added that forest teams reached the spot immediately after the tiger entered the village, demonstrating their commitment to protecting residents.

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Sood informed that in the last three days, three tigers strayed into nearby villages and were successfully chased back to the jungle to avoid man-animal conflict. Officials stated that tigers moving out of protected areas indicates a flourishing population. In the last census, Panna Tiger Reserve had 59 tigers, and the population is likely to have increased further.