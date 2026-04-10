Tiger Mauls Woman To Death In Bandhavgarh Forest |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed by a tiger when she entered the forest of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to collect mahua fruits on Friday. The forest officials recovered her body and sent it for autopsy.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director Anupam Sahay said that Kusum Bai, 48, went into Panpatha core area to collect the mahua fruits at 11 am on Wednesday. There, she was attacked and killed by a tiger.

Sources said that after the incident, a search operation was launched to trace the victim and her body was recovered. It had deep wounds. A hunt has been launched to search for the tiger. The deceased was a resident of Jhalwar hamlet. After the autopsy, her last rituals were performed by her family members.

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It is learnt that a large number of villagers gathered at the site on coming to know about the incident. Forest officials pacified them and controlled the situation.