Tiger Kills Villager In Satpura Tiger Reserve | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger killed a villager in the jungles of Satpura Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. The body was recovered on Thursday.

Mutilated body recovered from jungle

Locals said that Chanagrah village resident Sudhram, 45, had gone to the jungle to collect Mahua on Wednesday. He failed to return home by evening, leaving his family members worried. On their complaint, forest officials launched a search and later found his mutilated body in the jungle situated close to the Tawa river. The man was reportedly attacked and killed by a tiger.

The body was sent for post-mortem. As per rules, compensation will be given to the kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, a search has been launched for the tiger.

Read Also Bhopal News: Translocated Tiger Found Dead In Veerangana Rani Durgawati Tiger Reserve

Earlier on April 4, a four-month-old male tiger cub was found dead in the Nayakheda beat of the Matkuli range in Satpura Tiger Reserve. A post-mortem conducted on Sunday indicated that the cub died due to multiple injuries inflicted by an adult tiger.