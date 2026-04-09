 Tiger Kills Villager In Satpura Tiger Reserve
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Tiger Kills Villager In Satpura Tiger Reserve

A 45-year-old villager, Sudhram from Chanagrah, was killed by a tiger after he went to collect mahua in the forest. His mutilated body was found near the Tawa River on Thursday following a search operation. Forest officials have sent the body for post-mortem, launched a hunt for the tiger, and announced compensation for the victim’s family as per rules.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
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Tiger Kills Villager In Satpura Tiger Reserve | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger killed a villager in the jungles of Satpura Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. The body was recovered on Thursday.

Mutilated body recovered from jungle

Locals said that Chanagrah village resident Sudhram, 45, had gone to the jungle to collect Mahua on Wednesday. He failed to return home by evening, leaving his family members worried. On their complaint, forest officials launched a search and later found his mutilated body in the jungle situated close to the Tawa river. The man was reportedly attacked and killed by a tiger.

The body was sent for post-mortem. As per rules, compensation will be given to the kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, a search has been launched for the tiger.

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Earlier on April 4, a four-month-old male tiger cub was found dead in the Nayakheda beat of the Matkuli range in Satpura Tiger Reserve. A post-mortem conducted on Sunday indicated that the cub died due to multiple injuries inflicted by an adult tiger.

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