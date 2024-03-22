Railway Linens Theft Case: Woman Leaves Engineer Husband After Assault For Exposing Thefts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 22-year-old woman, who exposed her engineer husband's actions of stealing railway linens on Wednesday morning, moved to her parents’ home later in the evening after she was beaten over making his wrongdoings public. As per Gandhi Nagar police, Afsasna was assaulted by her husband Arshad after she exposed him before the RPF and also uploaded a video about his thefts on social media.

Arshad had allegedly stolen numerous items including towels, bedsheets, and pillow covers from railway AC coaches. The woman has left for her native place in Rajasthan’s Kota. The woman resided with her husband Arshad on Airport road in the city.

The woman had approached the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the city after she found out that her husband had made away with scores of blankets, towels, bedsheets and pillow covers from the AC coach. Afsana, while cleaning her house in mid-march, had found a box carrying bedsheets, pillow covers and towels. On being confronted, Arshad admitted to having stolen the linens from the railway AC coach.

Afsana had uploaded a video on social media and exposed her husband. The RPF had later in the day conducted searches at their house, and discovered the stolen railway stuff. RPF is still to initiate action against Arshad. After the RPF personnel left, Arshad allegedly assaulted Afsana in front of his parents.

Furious over her husband’s action, Afsana left for her parents’ home in Kota. She told the police it was not possible for her to endure his wrongdoings. The RPF personnel investigating the case told Free Press that they, during the search operation conducted at Arshad's house, found bedsheets and pillow covers stolen from hotels too. He had made away with them during his stay at hotels located in other cities. They went on to say that no FIR has been lodged against Arshad till now.