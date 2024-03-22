Bhopal: Close Aide Of Nath, Ex-Minister Deepak Saxena Quits Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A former minister Deepak Saxena and close aide of former chief minister Kamal Nath resigned from the Congress on Thursday. Saxena wrote a letter to MP Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari and to Nath to inform them about his decision to quit the party. Saxena’s son Ajay Saxena has already joined the BJP. In the letter to Patwari, Deepak Saxena said he was unable to do his duties for the party for some personal reasons.

He expressed gratitude to the party for giving him tickets for seven times and for making chairman of the Cooperative Bank. In the letter to Nath, Saxena said he would always be grateful to the party for making him an MLA, a minister and MLAs’ representative. Saxena also expressed his gratitude to former Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi as well as former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Saxena wrote to Nath that he had resigned from all positions in the party and the post of MLAs’ representative. Nath’s son Nakul Nath is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. So, his resignation from the Congress is considered a big jolt to the party, which may damage the election management of Nakul Nath. When there were reports that Nath was quitting the Congress, Saxena alleged that the party had offended Nath. Saxena also indicated Nath that he might resign from the party.