 Bhopal: Close Aide Of Nath, Ex-Minister Deepak Saxena Quits Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Close Aide Of Nath, Ex-Minister Deepak Saxena Quits Congress

Bhopal: Close Aide Of Nath, Ex-Minister Deepak Saxena Quits Congress

His son Ajay joins BJP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 07:30 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A former minister Deepak Saxena and close aide of former chief minister Kamal Nath resigned from the Congress on Thursday. Saxena wrote a letter to MP Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari and to Nath to inform them about his decision to quit the party. Saxena’s son Ajay Saxena has already joined the BJP. In the letter to Patwari, Deepak Saxena said he was unable to do his duties for the party for some personal reasons.

He expressed gratitude to the party for giving him tickets for seven times and for making chairman of the Cooperative Bank. In the letter to Nath, Saxena said he would always be grateful to the party for making him an MLA, a minister and MLAs’ representative. Saxena also expressed his gratitude to former Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi as well as former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Read Also
MP: Emotional Plea In MP Board Exam Copy Student Attaches ₹10 Note, Asks For Passing To Avoid...
article-image

Saxena wrote to Nath that he had resigned from all positions in the party and the post of MLAs’ representative. Nath’s son Nakul Nath is the Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. So, his resignation from the Congress is considered a big jolt to the party, which may damage the election management of Nakul Nath. When there were reports that Nath was quitting the Congress, Saxena alleged that the party had offended Nath. Saxena also indicated Nath that he might resign from the party.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 3 Get 4-Year RI In Police Recruitment Test-2012 Case

Bhopal: 3 Get 4-Year RI In Police Recruitment Test-2012 Case

Bhopal: Black Spots Behind 196 Deaths Last Year

Bhopal: Black Spots Behind 196 Deaths Last Year

Railway Linens Theft Case: Woman Leaves Engineer Husband After Assault For Exposing Thefts

Railway Linens Theft Case: Woman Leaves Engineer Husband After Assault For Exposing Thefts

Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Releases First List Of Seven Candidates

Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Releases First List Of Seven Candidates

Bhopal: Gunrunning Racket In Southwestern Dists Under NIA, ATS Lens

Bhopal: Gunrunning Racket In Southwestern Dists Under NIA, ATS Lens